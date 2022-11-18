SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Slightly Up Due to Rising Food/Non-Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on November 17, recorded an increase of 0.62 percent due to an increase in prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

ALSO READ Edible Oil Imports in Jeopardy After Banks’ Refusal to Provide Dollars

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.67 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (319.35 percent), diesel (64.57 percent), tea Lipton (59.27 percent), pulse gram (57.39 percent), salt powdered (54.67 percent), petrol (53.85 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), pulse moong (51.24 percent), bananas (47.28 percent), pulse mash (47.11 percent), washing soap (44.67 percent), pulse masoor (43.39 percent), mustard oil (43.36 percent) and vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (41.13 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of chilies powdered (41.42 percent), gur (5.81 percent), sugar (4.27 percent), electricity for q1 (2.67 percent) and LPG (0.38 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 217.82 points against 216.48 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 percent) items increased, 13 (25.49 percent) items decreased and 15 (29.41 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175, and for above increased by 0.96 percent, 0.88 percent, 0.72 percent, 0.65 percent, and 0.50 percent respectively.

ALSO READ FBR’s Customs Committee Gives Decision in Favor of Roche Pakistan Limited

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include salt powdered (national/shan) 800 gm packet each (7.61 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (6.23 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (5.90 percent), chicken (4.89 percent), onions (4.61 percent), eggs (3.66 percent), potatoes (2.48 percent), georgette (1.76 percent), energy saver (1.32 percent), chilies powder national (1.30 percent), bananas (0.83 percent), powdered milk Nido (0.79 percent), bread plain (0.70 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.65 percent), sugar (0.62 percent), rice basmati broken (0.60 percent), shirting (0.56 percent), cooked beef (0.46 percent), tea prepared (0.44 percent), milk fresh (0.38 percent), curd (0.36 percent), cooked daal (0.18 percent) and mustard oil (0.13 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (6.06 percent), pulse masoor (1.56 percent), pulse gram (1.46 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.19 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (1.03 percent), pulse mash (0.68 percent), pulse moong (0.62 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each (0.38 percent), gur (0.36 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.30 percent), garlic (0.26 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.22 percent) and LPG (0.22 percent).

ALSO READ SBP Suspends Operations of 2 More Exchange Companies

The commodities prices which remained unchanged included beef with bone, mutton, cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, gents sandal bata pair, gents sponge chappal bata pair, ladies sandal bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, Sufi washing soap, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel, telephone call charges, and toilet soap lifebuoy.