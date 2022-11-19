Injured XI: Top Stars Missing the FIFA World Cup 2022 Due to Injuries

FIFA World Cup 2022 is just a day away. Football stars dream to play in the world cup at least once in their lifetimes. Some are lucky and make it to the main event.

However, some are unlucky and fail to feature in the world cup. Like every world cup edition, there are some big names missing from this year’s world cup as well. In yet another special article for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ProPakistani has assembled a team of the stars missing the world cup due to injuries.

Here is ProPakistani’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Injured XI.

Mike Maignan – GK

Maignan is a France international and plays as a goalkeeper. He picked up a calf injury while playing for his club AC Milan, missing out on the plane to Qatar. He is expected to come back in January next year.

Reece James – RB

Reece James is a right-back for England. The 22-year-old will not be able to feature in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after sustaining a knee injury while playing for his club last month. He is expected to be out of action for eight weeks.

Wesley Fofana – RCB

Wesley Fofana, who serves as center-back for France has been ruled out of the mega event due to his knee injury. His injury is expected to heal in about six weeks.

Presnel Kimpembe – LCB

France’s center-back, Presnel Kimpembe is also unable to star in the tournament after he suffered a hamstring injury in October. He too has been advised to take rest for about six weeks.

Ben Chilwell – LB

Ben Chilwell is England’s left back, however, he will not be among the English players in this FIFA World Cup 2022 as he sustained a hamstring tendon tear. He will take about 3 weeks to get back on the field.

Paul Pogba – RCM

French midfielder Paul Pogba is set to miss out on the megaevent as he has failed to recover from his knee surgery in time. The 29-year-old had suffered a knee injury earlier this year in July.

N’Golo Kante – CM

French midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 following his operation for a hamstring injury. The midfielder will be out of action for about 4 months.

Georginio Wijnaldum – LCM

Dutch footballer Georginio Wijnaldum, who plays as a midfielder, has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after sustaining a major leg injury. The midfielder developed a fractured tibia which might take as much as half a year to recover.

Diogo Jota – RW

Portuguese winger Diogo Jota sustained a calf injury to see himself out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The injury is being deemed so serious that the right winger might not be able to feature on the field until 2023.

Sadio Mane – LW

Senegal’s winger Sadio Mane will also have some time on the sidelines as he suffered a leg injury. Although the explosive winger went through surgery, the incomplete recovery will keep him from featuring in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Timo Werner – ST

German striker Timo Werner is out of the mega event due to his ankle injury. The 26-year-old will not be returning to the field until 2023, seeing the seriousness of the injury.

Here are the superstars that will miss the #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 due to injuries☹️☹️☹️#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6JKKYlX4lQ — ProSports (@prosports_pk) November 18, 2022

Substitutes