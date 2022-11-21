Govt Committed to Providing Conducive Environment to Foreign Investors: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the government welcomes foreign direct investment in the country and is committed to providing a conducive environment to foreign investors.

Chairman/Director Vitol Christopher Bake along with Hascol CEO Aqeel Khan called on the finance minister on Monday.

The Vitol chairman briefed the minister about the operational nature of Vitol, its business profile, and its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan. It was shared that Vitol has long-standing business relations with Pakistan and desires to promote this relationship deeper.

The delegation also gave various proposals for expanding their business activities in Pakistan. Bake also apprised the minister of certain issues being faced by them.

The minister acknowledged and appreciated the contribution of Vitol and added that the government welcomes foreign direct investment. He said that the government is providing maximum facilitation and a friendly environment to facilitate businesses in Pakistan.

He welcomed their suggestions for expanding their business portfolio in Pakistan and assured the delegation of full support and cooperation and said that their issues would be resolved at the earliest.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, and senior officers attended the meeting.