Memefest Takes Over as 2022 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced last night with a glittering opening ceremony before hosts Qatar faced off against Ecuador in the opening encounter of the mega-event.

The dazzling opening ceremony included legendary Hollywood actor, Morgan Freeman, alongside Qatari influencer, Ghanim Al Muftah, as they discussed the importance of football in uniting people from all parts of the world. The opening ceremony also included a sensational performance by renowned musician, JungKook, as the fans of the South Korean band BTS flooded social media with their love for the artist.

The opening match saw Ecuador convincingly defeat Qatar by 2-0 as the host nation looked completely clueless in their first match of the competition. Ecuador’s captain, Enner Valencia, was the hero of his side as he scored both goals in the first half of the match.

While the fans enjoyed the action on the pitch, there was a lot of fanfare off the pitch as well as social media flooded with hilarious memes about the mega-event.

Some fans pointed out Qatar’s horrible performances, while others saw the opportunity to upload memes related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes:

“Which nation is already out of the World Cup?” pic.twitter.com/qM8N5zFQCg — The Football Crew (@ftblcrew_memes) November 20, 2022

When you realise the World Cup starts today pic.twitter.com/Enj5D1GJyG — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) November 20, 2022

Qataris waking up Mbappe for Fajr prayer pic.twitter.com/LcMRNvzrS5 — A (@aeroburner1) November 20, 2022

Enner Valencia has now scored the same amount of World Cup Goals (5)

as Lionel Messi and Zidane pic.twitter.com/w4U3CDyuwW — full_utd (@clear_max__) November 21, 2022

Italy are ready for the World Cuppic.twitter.com/3q5Tgw1csd — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 19, 2022