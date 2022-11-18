A Look at Fascinating Stadiums of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The festivities for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are in full swing as fans from all around the world gather in Qatar to watch their favorite superstars light up the stadiums and fight to win the coveted title.

Ever since Qatar was awarded the hosting rights of the tournament back in 2010, it received a lot of backlash from the football community for the lack of infrastructure in the country. 12 years on, the Qatar authorities have ensured the construction and renovation of 8 state-of-the-art stadiums where the FIFA World Cup will take place.

Let’s have an in-depth look at all the stadiums that will host the mega-event:

Al Bayt Stadium

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor city will host the opening game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador on 20 November. The stadium’s architecture is inspired by a tent and has a capacity of 60,000.

Overall, the stadium will host a total of nine matches including six matches in group stages, and one match each in the round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, located in Umm Al Afaei district in Doha, has a capacity of 40,740 people. The astonishing new stadium will host a total of seven matches, six group games, and one round of 16 clash.

The first match at the stadium will be played between Wales and USA on 21 November while the blockbuster encounter between Croatia and Belgium will also be held at the stadium on 1 December.

Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub stadium located in Al Wakrah city is inspired by the traditional Qatar boat design. The stadium was constructed in 2019 and holds a capacity of 40,000.

The stadium will host a total of seven matches, including six group games and one round of 16 encounter. The first match at the stadium will be played between France and Australia on 22 November while the round of 16 match on 5 December will also be played at the state-of-the-art stadium.

Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama stadium located in Al Thumama city will play host to seven matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Senegal vs Netherlands on 21 November will be the first match held at the stadium while it will also host one round of 16 game and one quarter-final. Overall, the stadium will host 8 matches.

The stadium is inspired by the traditional taqiyah hat, popular in the Middle East and it has the capacity to hold 40,000 spectators.

Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium is located in Al Rayyan city and has the capacity to hold 45,350 spectators. The stadium has been nicknamed, Diamond in the Desert, for its unique architecture.

The stadium will host a total of 8 matches, including six group games, one Round of 16 match, and one quarter-final. The first match at the stadium will be played between Denmark and Tunisia on 22 November.

Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium is located in the capital of Qatar, Doha, and has a capacity of 45,416. The stadium will host a total of eight matches including six group matches, one round of 16 match, and the 3rd-place play-off.

The first match at the stadium will be played between England and Iran on 21 November while the 3rd-place play-off will be held on 17 December.

Stadium 974

Stadium 974 is a unique stadium located in Ras Abu Aboud district in Doha. The stadium is a temporary venue built using shipping containers and will be disassembled after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 and will host a total of seven matches, including six group games and one round of 16 match. The first match at the stadium will be played between Mexico and Poland on 22 November.

Lusail Stadium

Lusail Stadium located in Lusail City is the largest stadium in the country with a capacity to accommodate 80,000 spectators. Lusail Stadium will be host to as many as 10 matches including a semi-final and the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The first match at the stadium will be played between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on 22 November while the final match on 18 December will also be played at the astonishing venue.