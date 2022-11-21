Qatar Wins Hearts for Beginning FIFA World Cup With Recitation of Quran [Video]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup commenced last night at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar with a dazzling opening ceremony. The opening ceremony paid homage to the religious and cultural views of the country as the fans were left amazed at the well-curated themes around the ceremony.

The opening sequence of the ceremony featured legendary Hollywood actor, Morgan Freeman, and renowned Qatar influencer, Ghanim Al Muftah, as they discussed the importance of unity and bringing people together, as Al Muftah recited a beautiful Quranic verse that enthralled the millions of fans of the sport.

Al Muftah recited, “Oh mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another.”

This was the first time in history that a Quranic verse was recited at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup.

Check out the video here:

During the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, a verse of the Qurʾān was recited. pic.twitter.com/dxDGoROr2C — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) November 20, 2022

The message of uniting people and setting differences aside through the beautiful game was sent out during the astonishing sequence. “Football united nations and their love for the beautiful game. What brings together nations also brings together communities,” Morgan Freeman added.

The opening ceremony also included a performance from renowned K-Pop artist, JungKook, of BTS fame. The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup followed the glittering ceremony as Ecuador defeated hosts, Qatar, 2-0.