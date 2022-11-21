Sporty Changan Oshan X5 Plus to be Launched Next Year

Changan is all set to launch the midsize SUV, Oshan X5 Plus, at a pre-sale price range of $14,000-$16,500 next year in China. Oshan X5 Plus competes with BMW’s X5 in the Chinese market.

The company positions this car as an upmarket car brand and specifically targets youngsters with its sharp and aggressive front and dragon-eye-like headlights.

Exterior

The car’s 18-inch alloy wheels give it a sportier appearance, and its matte black finish is reminiscent of the wheels on Batman’s Batmobile.

At the front, the Oshan X5 Plus appears even more aggressive and sporty than before, owing to its new mesh grille and large geometric recesses in the bumper.

At the back, in order to complete the transformation, the taillights have been slimmed down, the bumper has been recessed, and a new spoiler has also been added along with integrated brake light.

Interior

Changan has made sure that Oshan X5 Plus offers both inner and outer beauty.

Its interior is full of soft materials and is a fusion of two color schemes, which the company calls, “fashionable energetic,” and “blackened sports.”

Furthermore, the enormous 30-inch triple-screen features an instrument panel, central control screen, and a 4.2-inch driving aid screen, which helps in navigation by displaying blind spots on the left A-pillar, road signs, and real-time traffic information.

For the driver’s convenience, the screen is tilted slightly in their direction of view. The top of the dashboard is a sleek carbon grey, and it is accented with steel silver design feature that stretches from one side to the other.

Weight and Dimension

Measurements Changan Oshan X5 Plus Wheelbase 2,715 mm Overall Width 1,860 mm Overall Length 4,540 mm Overall Height 1,610 mm

Performance

The Oshan X5 Plus is powered by a Blue Core 1.5T engine from the current generation of Changan vehicles, which is capable of producing a maximum of 188 horsepower (136 kW) and a maximum of 300 Newton-meters of torque. The Plus model features a seven-speed transmission. According to Oshan, it only takes the X5 Plus 7.51 seconds to get from 0 to 100 km/h.

Price and Availability

As per the reports, Changan will launch this SUV in a pre-sale price range of $14,000-$16,500. It is expected to hit Chinese dealerships in the coming year.