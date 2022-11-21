Suzuki Alto Recalled for 3rd Time in a Year Due to Faulty Component

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has recalled the country’s best-selling and so-called economical hatchback, Alto, due to a faulty fuel filler neck, which makes it the third recall in a year.

Taking to Twitter, PSMC has asked the customers to get their vehicle’s fuel filler neck changed from Suzuki’s dealerships. Note here that only Suzuki Altos manufactured in 2019, 2020, and 2021, have been recalled.

ALSO READ Appointment of PIDE VC Challenged in Islamabad High Court

Get your Fuel Filler Neck replaced for Suzuki Alto manufactured in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Head to your nearest Suzuki Dealership and get the assistance from our specialists!#Suzuki #SuzukiPakistan pic.twitter.com/vi3Fusnfoc — Suzuki Pakistan (@SuzukiPakistan) November 17, 2022

According to the company, the aforementioned component may have rusted over time and must be replaced in order to avoid any unfortunate circumstances caused by fuel leakage.

It is worth noting that the PSMC launched this service promotion in Karachi, but now it has expanded the campaign nationwide. Earlier in September, PSMC announced a recall for the Suzuki Alto for the same reason.

ALSO READ FBR Increases Financial Security Deposit Limit By Customs Clearing Agents

Slight Improvement in Auto Sector’s Sales

Separately, Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s (PAMA) recent data has revealed that automakers sold around 13,369 vehicles overall in October this year, experiencing a month-over-month (MoM) increase of 21 percent but a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 36 percent.

As per the details, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 3,374 vehicles, marking a 29 percent MoM increase in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold 1,425 vehicles, an 11 percent MoM decrease, whereas Pak Suzuki Motor Company sold 8,003 vehicles, a 33 percent MoM improvement.