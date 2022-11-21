400 KGs of Pork Meant for Hotels Seized at Lahore Airport

Customs officers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore seized 400 kg of pork from a foreigner.

According to the details, the customs officials had obtained information that pork will be carried from Dubai aboard a private airline’s flight ER-724.

The officers intervened and retrieved 400 kg of pork from the accused’s possession, thwarting the smuggling operation.

According to officials, the smuggler wrapped the pork in 12 large cartons of special black plastic sheets to conceal it from the scanning equipment.

Saira Batool, Deputy Collector of Customs, arrived at the airport and captured the smuggler red-handed. It was also disclosed that the pork was being delivered to several hotels.

Last week, Customs arrested 500 kg of pork meat at Islamabad International Airport in a similar move.

Juping Liao, a traveler on flight PA213, was returning from Sharjah when his luggage was scanned. Pork meat did not meet the criteria as legitimate luggage, since it is forbidden or restricted under Pakistani legislation.