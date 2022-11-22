All Wickets of Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali This Season [Video]

Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali were rewarded for their sensational form in the domestic circuit as they received call-ups to Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming series against England. Both players have been the stand-out performers in the ongoing 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and have been the most successful bowlers in the tournament.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series Announced With Big Changes

Abrar, in particular, has been magnificent in all three formats in the domestic season. The 24-year-old’s performances have led Sindh to the second spot in the points table and they are in a strong position to qualify for the final of the tournament.

The mystery spinner has been head and shoulders above the rest of the bowlers in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy as he has picked up 43 wickets, including five 5-wicket hauls, at an average of 21.95 in seven matches he has played in the tournament so far.

Here are all of his wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:

☄️ 43 wickets including five five-wicket hauls in this #QeAT season Abrar Ahmed has been rewarded for his strong first-class performance with a maiden Test call-up 👏#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/13EfPHD1ph — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Central Punjab’s Mohammad Ali has been the most successful pacer in Pakitan’s first-class cricket over the past two years. His performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy have been marvelous which has led his side to the third spot in the table with only one match remaining in the season.

ALSO READ Foolproof Security Planned for Pakistan-England Test Series

Mohammad Ali has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 25.54 in six matches he has played in the season so far. Over the last two seasons, Mohammad Ali has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him the most successful pacer in first-class cricket in Pakistan.

Check out his 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy wickets:

Mohammad Ali has earned a maiden call-up to the 🇵🇰 Test squad for the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 series. He has been the best fast bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in the last two editions, taking 56 wickets 🙌 🎥 View some of his wickets in this #QeAT season #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/sfx9Tm6YhO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2022

Both players will be hoping to make their debuts for the national side in the upcoming three-match Test series. The first match of the historic series will commence on 1 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.