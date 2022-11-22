All Wickets of Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali This Season [Video]

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 22, 2022 | 12:05 pm

Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Ali were rewarded for their sensational form in the domestic circuit as they received call-ups to Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming series against England. Both players have been the stand-out performers in the ongoing 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and have been the most successful bowlers in the tournament.

Abrar, in particular, has been magnificent in all three formats in the domestic season. The 24-year-old’s performances have led Sindh to the second spot in the points table and they are in a strong position to qualify for the final of the tournament.

The mystery spinner has been head and shoulders above the rest of the bowlers in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy as he has picked up 43 wickets, including five 5-wicket hauls, at an average of 21.95 in seven matches he has played in the tournament so far.

Here are all of his wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:

Meanwhile, Central Punjab’s Mohammad Ali has been the most successful pacer in Pakitan’s first-class cricket over the past two years. His performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy have been marvelous which has led his side to the third spot in the table with only one match remaining in the season.

Mohammad Ali has picked up 24 wickets at an average of 25.54 in six matches he has played in the season so far. Over the last two seasons, Mohammad Ali has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him the most successful pacer in first-class cricket in Pakistan.

Check out his 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy wickets:

Both players will be hoping to make their debuts for the national side in the upcoming three-match Test series. The first match of the historic series will commence on 1 December at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

