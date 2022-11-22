Pakistan Hockey Team’s Nation Cup Participation in South Africa Back on Track

National Bank and Pakistan Sports Board have granted funds to Pakistan Hockey Federation to participate in Nation Cup scheduled in South Africa.

Hockey, despite being the national game, has suffered a shortage of funds in Pakistan and the financial crisis has played a major role in the decline of the game in the country. With Nation Cup on the horizon, Pakistan Hockey Federation was once again facing financial issues as it lacked the funds to send the national team to South Africa to feature in the tournament.

However, National Bank has now stepped up to support PHF as it granted the funds to finance the tour.

Secretary PHF, Haider Hussain, has confirmed that the deal has been agreed upon with National Bank as well as Pakistan Sports Board. He also told that PHF is aiming to sign a contract with National Bank for future events.

Sharing the importance of the event, Haider Hussain told that Pakistan’s withdrawal from Nation Cup could have resulted in a fine of 15000 Euros on PHF and a possible suspension of the federation. But now with the matter settled between PHF and National Bank, the national team is set to fly to South Africa as soon as the visas get confirmed. The participation in Nation Cup will also help the Pakistan hockey team to improve its ranking.