Sony and Honda to Introduce Built-in Gaming in Upcoming EVs

New carmakers are constantly cooking up new ideas to make their offerings stand out in a virtual sea of modern cars. To that interest, Sony-Honda Mobility (SHM) has decided to launch gaming in their upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

ALSO READ Notorious Car Lifter Reveals How Gangs Make Stolen Vehicles Untraceable

Sony is widely regarded for its excellence in the gaming industry with PlayStation. SHM CEO, Izumi Kawanishi, stated in an interview with the Financial Times that the tech giant will use its entertainment edge as a distinguishing factor in its cars.

He stated in his interview:

Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla. [The company] develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer.

ALSO READ Cars Exempted From Biometric Registration for 2 Months in Punjab

Sony is well-regarded for providing a wide range of technologies. The company will likely carve out a niche for itself by offering a car that emphasizes entertainment quality with the inclusion of an advanced gaming console, infotainment, a high-end stereo system, big screens, and other fun gadgets.