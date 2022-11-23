Academic Activities Completely Suspended in Pakistan’s No.1 University

Academic activities in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Pakistan’s top higher education institution according to THE World University Rankings 2023, have been completely suspended.

According to details, QAU students are protesting against the construction of the Bhara Kahu Bypass within the boundary of the university, demanding the CDA halt the project.

The protesting students are guarding the boundary of the university. They claim that QAU is a ‘mini-Pakistan’ as students from all federating units are studying there.

They argue that just like Pakistan, QAU is also their home, adding that they won’t allow the construction of a project that will prove detrimental to the environment of ‘mini-Pakistan’.

They vow to continue their protest until CDA stops the construction of the project. Till the acceptance of the demands, classes and papers are expected to be delayed in QAU.

In a related development, Islamabad High Court (IHC) was recently told that the CDA violated various rules and regulations to go ahead with the Bhara Kahu Bypass project.

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (PEPA) informed the court that the CDA has been fined Rs. 1 million, which the municipal corporation has not paid yet.