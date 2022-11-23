Here’s When PSL 8 Draft Will Take Place

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament Director, Usman Wahla, has confirmed that the draft for the upcoming eighth edition will take place on December 15 in Karachi.

Usman, while speaking to the media following the development, said that the date and location of the player draft will be determined after consulting with the owners of all six franchises.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Slips to Fourth in ICC T20I Batting Rankings

The tournament Director went on to say that the upcoming eighth edition is expected to be a good event due to the availability of renowned players from the major cricketing nations for the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eighth edition will most likely take place between February 9 and March 19, with matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

493 players from full members and associate nations have registered for the marquee event, with 29 in the platinum category and 81 in the diamond category.

The draft has attracted 140 players from England, 60 from Sri Lanka, 43 from Afghanistan, 38 from the West Indies, 28 from Bangladesh, 25 from South Africa, 14 from Australia, 11 from Zimbabwe, and nine from Ireland.