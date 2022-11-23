Marnus Labuschagne’s Hilarious Reaction on Ridiculous DRS Ball Tracking [Video]

Australia’s middle-order batter, Marnus Labuschgne is renowned for his unique antics on the field. Once again his quirky reaction went viral on social media as he was amused at the DRS ball tracking decision during the third ODI between Australia and England.

The incident occurred during the 30th over of England’s innings as leg-spinner Adam Zampa bamboozled Liam Dawson with a fantastic delivery. Australia’s appeals went in vain as the on-field umpire deemed it not out. Australia’s new ODI captain, Pat Cummins, decided to review the decision as the delivery looked set to hit the wickets.

To the amusement of the Australian cricketers, the DRS ball tracking system displayed a sharp turn that would have gone on to miss the stumps. The players were astonished at the reveal, but Labuschagne’s reaction, in particular, left the broadcasters and the viewers in fits.

Check out the video of the hilarious reaction here:

Absolutely brilliant this 😂😂😂 Look at Marnus' reaction as DRS does Zampa dirty 💀 pic.twitter.com/hagKbP8zA9 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 22, 2022

Australia went on to register a massive 221-run victory in the third ODI to complete a 3-0 series win.

Travis Head and David Warner were the stars of the show as they scored sensational centuries and put on a 269-run opening stand as Australia scored 355/5 in 48 overs in a rain-affected encounter. England, in reply, was bowled out for only 142 as Zampa picked up four wickets.