PM to Embark on Two-Day Official Visit to Turkey Tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Türkiye, from 25-26 November 2022, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Alongside President Erdogan, the prime minister will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest.

The prime minister will interact with leaders of the Turkish business community. The President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also call on the Prime Minister during his stay in Istanbul.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021 while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of Pakistan-Türkiye friendship. The Prime Minister earlier visited Türkiye in May-June 2022.