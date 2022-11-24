Suzuki Restarts Swift GLX CVT’s Bookings for ‘Limited Time’

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is picking up the pace in terms of production and sales. The automaker recently announced the resumption of bookings for its entire lineup of cars.

In the latest relevant update, the company has resumed the bookings for Suzuki Swift’s GLX CVT variant. It stated in the ad that the offer is available for a limited time, without mentioning the exact date.

Last month, PSMC also saw a minor rise in sales. This and the aforementioned developments hint at the company’s return to form after an extended lull period. Still, Swift GLX CVT is a tough sell with a price tag of almost Rs. 3.8 million.

Swift GL Limited Edition

Capitalizing on the car’s popularity, PSMC recently launched a new variant of Swift called GL Limited Edition.

The new variant is positioned beneath the GLX CVT variant and features a few additional amenities over the standard GL CVT variant. Those amenities include a rear top spoiler and a center armrest between the passenger seats.

The improvements come for a big premium, as the new Swift GL Limited Edition costs Rs. 3,450,000, which is Rs. 30,000 more than the standard Swift GL CVT.

In other details, it has the same naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder K12C Dualjet petrol engine that sends 90 hp and 120 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Other features include:

2 airbags

Climate control

Anti-lock Braking System

Hill Start Assist

Vehicle Stability Control

USB and Aux connectivity

Sat-Nav

Cruise Control

Keyless entry

Electronic parking brake

