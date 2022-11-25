China Assures Full Support to Pakistan in its Hour of Need

The Republic of China has assured Pakistan of its support for the cash-strapped South Asian country in its hour of need.

Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division today. SAPM Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary of Finance, and other senior officers of the Finance Division attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister and the Chinese Ambassador discussed enhancing bilateral relations in the economic and financial sectors between both countries.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of China and shared the deep-rooted and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. It was highlighted that both countries have historic and strong bilateral ties in various economic sectors.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlighted the repercussions of unprecedented floods faced by Pakistan which have largely impacted the infrastructure, agriculture, lives, and properties of the people. He appreciated the support given by the government of China during these testing times and shared that the present government is taking various measures to ease the life of the masses by ensuring fiscal and monetary stability.

Nong Rong assured the Chinese government’s sustained support to Pakistan in its hour of need and shared that China stands with the people of Pakistan in these hard times. He also thanked the government of Pakistan for facilitating Chinese projects in Pakistan.

In concluding remarks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the Chinese Ambassador for continuous assistance and support.