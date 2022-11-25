COAS Bajwa Reveals His Favorite Cricketers, Tells Pakistan Team to Follow Discipline

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has urged Pakistan national cricketers to adhere to strict discipline and work even harder to make the country proud on the international stage.

The outgoing COAS delivered this message to the national team at a dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which was attended by President Dr. Arif Alvi and other dignitaries from all walks of life.

While speaking about Pakistan’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, Bajwa stated, “You have made the country proud by leaving the multi-billion dollar teams behind by reaching the final.”

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire from his post next week after serving for six years, went on to say that he enjoys watching the opening batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, bat together.

While heaping praise on all-rounder, Shadab Khan, Bajwa said, “Yet, I believe that there is no better T20 player than Shadab Khan who has every trick up his sleeves, required for a quality T20 player.”

The COAS also praised the national bowling department’s efforts in the final match against England, saying that the bowlers gave their all in the face of a low target, which was thrilling to watch.