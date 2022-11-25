Mufti Taqi Usmani Celebrates Appointment of a Hafiz-e-Quran as Army Chief

Renowned Islamic scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani, has lauded the first-ever appointment of a Hafiz-e-Quran to the country’s highest Armed Forces position, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

In this regard, he tweeted that a Hafiz-e-Quran has been chosen as the Army Chief for the first time and added that COAS, General Asim Munir, memorized the Holy Quran in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

الحمدللّٰہ ملک کی تاریخ میں پہلی بار ایک حافظ قرآن آرمی چیف کا تقرر ہورہا ہے جنرل عاصم منیر صاحب نے مدینہ منورہ میں قرآن کریم حفظ کیا امید ہے کہ وہ اپنے فرائض کی ادائیگی میں قرآنی ہدایات کو مدنظر رکھینگے انکا تقرر گرم جوش خیرمقدم کا مستحق ہے — Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) November 24, 2022

He further remarked that he expects newly appointed COAS to be mindful of Quranic guidance while carrying out his duties and maintained that his promotion deserves a warm welcome.

It is worth mentioning here that COAS, General Asim Munir, will formally assume charge on 29 November after General Qamar Javed Bajwa bids farewell to his six-year tenure.

General Asim Munir, the 11th COAS of the Pakistan Army, was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment, making him the military’s most senior official after the retiring COAS, General Bajwa.

Moreover, General Asim Munir began his military career in 1986 and was elevated to Lt. General rank in September 2018. In addition, he has been awarded several civilian and military honors, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Azam, Jamhuriat Tamgha, etc.