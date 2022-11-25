Meeting Reviews Options for Expansion of Sehat Sahulat Program

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Special Committee Constituted by the prime minister on the Qaumi Sehat Card/ Sehat Sahulat Program at the Finance Division today.

Various policy options for the expansion of the program along with their financial implications were shared during the meeting. The nature and operational framework of the Sehat Sahulat Program were also reviewed.

It was shared that Federal Sehat Sahulat Program is currently expanded to all populations of Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan, and the district of Tharparkar.

It was highlighted that this program has the potential to reduce the poverty rate, increase the financial protection of the masses, facilitate health infrastructure transformation and improve health quality at large.

Dar shared that government is deeply concerned about the well-being of the masses, especially the lower strata of society, and is determined to support and uplift the living standards of the masses through various programmes.

The Federal Minister for National Health, Services, Regulations & Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Sehat Sahulat Program CEO Muhammad Arshad, State Life Insurance Chairman Shoaib Javed, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting.