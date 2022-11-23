Deserving Patients to Get Free Treatment Even if Sehat Card Limit is Exceeded

The Minister of Health in Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and the Chairperson of the Punjab Ehsaas Program, Dr. Sania Nishtar, jointly chaired a meeting regard­ing the Ehsaas Tahafuz pro­gramme, on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting to set up a protection fund under which deserving patients will receive medical treatment free of cost.

On the occasion, Dr. Sa­nia Nishtar explained that if the benefit limit giv­en under the Sehat Sahu­lat system was reached or the National ID card (CNIC) was not up­dated, the patient would not be refused medical care, but would be paid for through the Ehsaas Protection Fund.

She went on to say that the provincial health department will begin by implementing this initiative in all major teaching hospitals in Punjab before expanding to all other institutions.

According to Dr. Sania Nishtar, the Punjab government’s first objective is to provide people with basic healthcare facilities. Along with the Sehat Sahulat Program, deserving patients from the program will have access to free medical facilities.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Minister of Health of Punjab, has directed that PC1 of the program be prepared immediately.