Around 200 Housing Societies Declared Illegal in Multan

Multan Development Authority (MDA) has intensified the crackdown against illegal housing societies, identifying nearly 200 such residential schemes all over the city.

According to the official statement by the MDA, these housing societies are illegal and citizens are warned against investing their hard-earned money in these residential schemes.

Kahkashan City (Al-Mustafa Town), Hayat Village, Green Avenue, Mian City Phase-II, Gulberg Town Phase-II Housing Scheme, Al-Haram City, Rahman Town, Al-Rahman Garden, Saad Village, and Ambassador Homes have been declared illegal.

Gulshan-e-Rahman Housing Scheme, Al-Makka Town, Mian City Phase-1, Model Town, Madni Land, Bismillah City, Meo Town, Abdullah Avenue, Satellite Homes, Niaz Homes, and Diamond Homes have also been declared illegal.

ALSO READ Sindh’s Ghost Teachers Come Under Scrutiny

Green Fort Villas, New Zain Town, Dreamland, Nawab Colony, Mansoor Villas, Ashiana Town, Chand Village, Umer Town, Metro Homes, Khar Homes, Shah Town Phase-II, and Luxury Homes have also been declared illegal.

Mawa City, Iqbal City, Falcon City, Millenium City, Shahjehan City, Model City, Deewan Town, Yousuf Avenue Housing Scheme, Babar Town, WAPDA Town Phase-III, MHA Phase-I, and Cantt Avenue Housing Scheme have been declared illegal as well.

Here are all the illegal societies.