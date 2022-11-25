Sindh’s Ghost Teachers Come Under Scrutiny

In a major development, the provincial government of Sindh has decided to take stern action against those teachers who are receiving their salaries by sitting at home.

According to the details, the provincial education department has stopped the disbursement of salaries of more than 2,000 teachers who do not perform their duties in different schools across the province.

While speaking on the development, Sindh Education Secretary, Akbar Laghari, said that they have written a letter to AG Sindh to stop the salaries of 2,019 ghost teachers for not taking their duties seriously.

The provincial education secretary went on to say that the department will go to any length to ensure teachers’ attendance in schools without any discrimination and will fire ghost teachers.

As per the details, the salaries of 144 ghost teachers from Karachi, 132 from Hyderabad, 114 from Mirpurkhas, 464 from Qambar, 190 from Jacobabad, Dadu 102, and 182 from Benazirabad districts have been halted,

In addition, the education department has ordered the suspension of 128 ghost teachers identified in Shikarpur, 89 in Naushero Feroze, 155 in Larkana, and 28 in Sanghar.