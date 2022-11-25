NUST Campuses Closed for a Day Because of Traffic Disruptions

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has decided to conduct classes online and defer quizzes and lab activities for 25 November 2022 (today), in the wake of the possible traffic disruptions as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s long march approaches the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The decision was announced through a notification the previous day from the university’s Director of Academics, Dr. Adnan Maqsood.

The notification read that the decision was taken to ensure the safety and convenience of the university’s staff and students in relation to the possible traffic disruptions.

The online system will be implemented at the NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME), the Military College of Signals (MCS), NUST, and the university’s main campus in H-12 Islamabad.

Additionally, the notification also advised the hostel-dwelling students to stay inside the hostels in consideration of the unprecedented situation and to take the classes online until physical classes resume.

The notification directed the heads of institutions to forward the information to all staff and students, and emphasized that the present system is only for 25 November, the instructions for 28 November will be briefed by 5:00 pm on 27 November.