Finance Minister Orders to Expedite the Revival of Reko Diq Project

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting of the Apex Committee on the Reko Diq project to review the progress on the implementation of agreed steps for completion of the Reko Diq arrangement.

The Finance Minister highlighted the importance of early completion of the remaining steps under the agreed arrangement and stressed all concerned to ensure that the deadline of December 15, 2022, is successfully met and the project is revived soonest after the settlement.

The meeting was informed that after the advice of the Supreme Court on the reference already filed is received, necessary legislative steps would be taken for which the relevant provinces concerned are fully on board. The provincial governments have also assured to complete all the codal formalities within the due date.

The meeting was of the view that successful completion of the agreed arrangement by the deadline would add to the confidence of the international investors.

ALSO READ Beaconhouse College Wins Prestigious BTEC International Institution of the Year Award

The revival of the Reko Diq project would give a fillip to the economy by boosting investment sentiments and will increase employment opportunities in the country.

Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, DG (MI) Maj. Gen. Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, Director (MI) Brig. Atif Rafiq, Additional Attorney General Mr. Ahmed Irfan Aslam as well as senior officials from Attorney General’s office, Petroleum Division and Finance Division attended the meeting in person while Chief Secretary Balochistan and officials of the Government of Balochistan joined the meeting on zoom.