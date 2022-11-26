Beaconhouse College Wins Prestigious BTEC International Institution of the Year Award

The remarkable accomplishments of Beaconhouse International College (BIC) were celebrated on Friday as it was awarded the prestigious BTEC Award for International Institution of the Year 2022.

With approximately 315,000 learners attending colleges in eight different countries, Beaconhouse International College is one of the largest of its kind in the world. However, its teachers, pupils, and everyone associated with its Islamabad college didn’t let quantity come at the expense of quality.

BTEC learners at Beaconhouse International College could not be better prepared for the realities of a life of employment in 2022. The college’s ‘Incubation Center’ imparts essential, modern entrepreneurial skills to anyone who attends, providing them with an ideal platform to hone their business management skills. Its ‘Industry Gala’ ensures that students are given exposure to their college’s network of international Chief Operating Officers.

Meanwhile, the impressive rota of guest speakers gives Beaconhouse students a new perspective and inspires them to be better professionals and citizens, and its competitions – in the likes of debating, sports, and business ideas – set them up intellectually and mentally to be the business leaders of tomorrow.

Nassir Kasuri, CEO, Beaconhouse International College, Islamabad, said of the school’s win: “It’s a huge privilege for us to be crowned with the BTEC International Center of the Year award. These have been a very challenging couple of years, and I would like to commend all Beaconhouse International College team members, including our staff, teachers, and learners, on having worked tirelessly to embrace the restructured learning and delivery approaches, thus providing the scaffolding required during these testing times. I am proud of what we have achieved this year and I am indebted to Pearson for recognizing our efforts driven by sheer commitment and dedication.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Senior Vice President for Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said: “After two long years spent giving and receiving lessons behind a computer screen, through face masks, or socially distanced, 2022 has been a whirlwind for everyone involved in education. Considering this, it makes the inspiring achievements documented in Beaconhouse International College’s submission all the more impressive. The hard work and commitment its teachers, learners, and everyone associated with it have demonstrated is extraordinary, and I am proud we were able to celebrate them all through this year’s set of awards.”

Twenty award winners won prizes in categories including health and social care, engineering, music, e-sports, and creative media, each selected from thousands – and often tens of thousands – of eligible students.

Hundreds of thousands of learners across the globe have completed BTEC courses over the past year. The career-focused qualifications are a vital route for those pursuing careers in sectors such as IT, business, the creative industries, healthcare, engineering, construction, and future industries. Many of these industries, such as health and social care, engineering, and IT and computing, are suffering from chronic staff shortages and skills gaps, which this year’s cohort of graduates – whether they were Award winners or not – will be more than equipped to fill.