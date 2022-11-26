Man Kills Close Friend For Having Secret Affair With a Transgender Person

By Salman Ahmed | Published Nov 26, 2022 | 7:00 pm

A man brutally murdered his close friend inside a guesthouse in the district Haripur, allegedly because of a friendship or relationship with a transgender person, as reported by 24 News.

According to initial reports, both friends argued over their connection with an unidentified transgender person, following which the attacker opened fire at his friend, Hassan Shah, who died on spot.

Furthermore, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station City. Reportedly, the police shifted the dead body of the victim to a morgue while further investigation is underway.

Rise in HIV in Islamabad

In related news, the prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Islamabad’s youth has reached alarming numbers after around 519 cases were reported from January to October this year, the majority of which were homosexual men, and transgender persons.

Shockingly, the majority of the HIV-positive cases were recorded in young men in the age group of 15-25 years old due to their engagement in sexual activity with transgender persons or other men.

During the first ten months of this year, 519 HIV patients were registered at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, according to an official of the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSR&C).

