Indian Muslim Student’s Response to Teacher on Calling Him a Terrorist Goes Viral

The video of a young Indian Muslim student, lashing out at his teacher for calling him a terrorist in front of a full classroom, went viral on Twitter recently.

The scene reportedly took place at the Manipal Univerisity in the state of Karnataka, India.

A Professor in a class room in India calling a Muslim student ‘terrorist’ – This is what it has been to be a minority in India! pic.twitter.com/EjE7uFbsSi — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) November 27, 2022

ALSO READ Passengers Confused as Flight Inquiry System Goes Down at Islamabad Airport

In the classroom, the teacher allegedly used the word “terrorist” to denote members of the Muslim community, prompting a student to challenge his instructor. The youngster can be seen visibly upset by the teacher’s statements and confronts him in front of the class.

The student asserted that making such derogatory remarks about a whole religion is not a joke and that being a Muslim in India and facing such remarks regularly is not amusing at all.

The teacher apologized by saying that he thinks of the student as his own kid, however, the student retaliated by asking if the teacher would address his son in the same way, or if he would call his son a terrorist, especially in front of a room full of people.

ALSO READ Ufone is Now a Certified “Halal” Network

Twitter users commended the student for his courage in standing up to the teacher and called for action to be taken against the instructor.

Several users have also left wishes and prayers for the young boy’s safety in the replies to the tweet, saying that such displays of bravery often put members of the country’s religious minorities in danger.