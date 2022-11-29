Future of Thousands of College Students at Risk as Punjab Faces Shortage of Teachers

The future of thousands of college students is at stake as hundreds of public sector colleges in Punjab face a teacher shortage, forcing students to complete their courses at private academies.

According to the details, as many as 790 public sector colleges in Punjab are facing a shortage of around 8,000 teachers which has created a barrier for students to smoothly continue their studies.

The source further revealed that there are currently 24,800 positions in colleges across the province, but only 16,900 lecturers and professors work in these higher education institutions.

Only up to five teachers are in charge of academic affairs at one-third of the colleges, while the provincial capital is also facing a shortage with approximately 700 positions vacant in the Lahore division.

It was also reported that the shortage has caused difficulties not only for students in completing their courses but also for teachers due to excessive workload.

One of the college students said the shortage of teachers in government colleges will have an impact on the results of students in the annual examination, particularly those students from low-income families.

A college professor, Muhammad Waseem, said that it was painful that thousands of students from villages came to colleges but were not adequately taught due to the shortage of teaching staff.

Via Tribune