Sindh Announces 1,500 Positions With Rs. 60,000 Stipend for Teaching Interns

The Sindh government is offering 1,500 positions for College Teaching Interns (CTIs) in government colleges. CTIs would be paid Rs. 60,000 per month for seven months of internships.
As a part of the College Teaching Interns Program (CTIP), inexperienced, enthusiastic, bright, motivated, and competent young men and women with a graduate (16-year) degree in various disciplines are invited to apply. The candidates will learn and expand their talents by teaching 11-12 and degree classes in different disciplines and colleges.
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must hold a master’s or bachelor’s (16-years) degree from an HEC-recognized university or degree-awarding institution (DAI), in a relevant discipline.
- Candidate must hold a Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) of Sindh and the relevant district where the post is present.
- Candidate must have proficiency in modern teaching methodologies and technology.
- Candidate must be no more than 35 years of age.
Job Description
- CTIs must complete both academic and extracurricular tasks as specified by the principal. Participation in administrative duties is not permitted.
- The internship has a maximum period of 7 months (one academic year).
- Internships are completely non-transferable, non-renewable, and non-extendable.
- CTI provides college and district-specific employment as well location-specific positions.
- The stipend will be Rs.60,000 per month, with no extra perks or TA/DA authorized.
Selection Criteria
- According to departmental regulation, the selection will be based on merit, district of residence, or PRC through the announced Regional Selection Committee for Interns (RSCI).
- The government reserves the right to amend any term or provision of this internship program at its sole discretion.
- The list of interns accepted in Sindh will be accessible on the official website.
Online Application Process
- Candidates can apply online through the official website from 26th November 2022.
- Printed copies of the application, as well as supporting papers such as a CNIC, a domicile/PRC(D), academic certificates, mark sheets (master/BS/16 years of schooling), and any relevant experience (if any), must be presented within 10 days after filing the online application.
- The above is to be submitted to the candidate’s relevant Regional Director, College Education Department. Sindh Secretariat, 2nd floor, building no. 06, Karachi, Pakistan.