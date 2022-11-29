How to Avoid Traffic Jams in Pindi During Pakistan Vs. England Test

The first match between Pakistan and England will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5. To facilitate the public in avoiding traffic jams, the City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a diversion strategy.

During the matches, Stadium Road will remain closed for all traffic from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides.

According to the traffic plan, 432 traffic police officers, including seven DSPs, 24 inspectors, 314 wardens, and 87 traffic assistants, will be on duty to regulate traffic on alternative routes.

A police spokeswoman stated that the department will place awareness banners on major roads for the convenience of the public. It will also place traffic alerts on the police department’s social media pages and broadcast them on radio stations.

Here’s all you need to know to avoid traffic jams in twin cities:

Traffic coming from 9th Avenue in Islamabad will be able to enter Rawalpindi via the Islamabad Expressway at Faizabad and IJP Road via Pindora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, and Pirwadhai Mor.

Traffic coming from Rawalpindi to Double Road and 9th Avenue in Islamabad will enter Rawalpindi via Murree Road at Faizabad.

Murree Road would be entirely closed on both sides between Faizabad and Double Road for the departure and return of the teams.

The vehicles traveling from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will enter the city via 6th Road and Saidpur Road.

From Ghousia Chowk, traffic will be redirected to Farooq-i-Azam Road and Kuri Road.

The CTO advised the public to coordinate with authorities to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.