Most Iconic Moments From 2022 FIFA World Cup So Far [Pictures]

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been one of the most memorable World Cups in recent times. The tournament has witnessed some iconic performances and some shocking results, while there have been a lot of talking points off the field as well.

Saudi Arabia’s historic win against Argentina, Japan’s upset against Germany, France’s flawless start, Spain putting 7 goals past Costa Rica, German players covering their mouths in protest, and Lionel Messi’s redemption against Mexico have been some of the most historic events in the ongoing mega-event.

Let’s have a look at the iconic moments from the 2022 FIFA World Cup that left football fans across the world in awe.

The FIFA World Cup commenced with a glittering opening ceremony with legendary Hollywood actor, Morgan Freeman, and Qatari influencer, Ghanim al-Muftah, sharing a heartfelt message of unity. The opening ceremony proceeded with a glitzy performance by Jungkook of BTS fame.

The curtain-raiser of the FIFA World Cup 2022 saw Ecuador beat hosts Qatar by 2-0. Ecuador’s captain, Enner Valencia scored both goals which sent their fans into a frenzy.

The first upset of the tournament occurred as Saudi Arabia beat pre-tournament favorites, Argentina. Saudi’s historic feat shocked the world and the whole of Saudi Arabia celebrated. Saudi Arabia announced a public holiday the next day to celebrate the achievement.

Germany’s team photo prior to their first match against Japan was the talking point as they protested against Qatar’s policies. Their protests did not last long as Japan pulled off an amazing comeback to beat the four-time champions.

Japanese fans could not hold their emotions back and celebrated the magnificent performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo created history by becoming the first player in the world to score in five FIFA World Cups. Talk about picture-perfect (with Messi in the background).

Brazil rolled back the years with their flamboyant playing style. Richarlison was the star of the show as he scored a fantastic bicycle kick against Switzerland.

Senegalese fans brought color to the mega-event. Senegal defeated Qatar to kick them out of the tournament.

Iranian fans paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, an Iranian girl who died under suspicious circumstances, amid protests in Iran. The tribute inspired the Iranian team as they defeated Wales in a clinical fashion.

Morocco followed up Iran’s win by registering another shocking upset in the World Cup. They defeated the number 2 ranked side, Belgium, outplaying and outwitting them.

Lionel Messi scored a sensational goal as Argentina defeated Mexico by 2-0 to stay alive in the competition.

Mohammad Kudus was the star for Ghana as he scored two goals as the Black Stars defeated South Korea by 3-2.

Images courtesy: Getty Images