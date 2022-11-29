PM Modi Ends Scholarships for Hundreds of Thousands of Madrassah Students

In yet another move driven by hate rather than rationale, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has stopped the provision of scholarships to students enrolled at madrassahs all over the country.

According to Indian media reports, Ministry for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, proposed the suspension of scholarships to Muslim students enrolled at religious seminaries in the country.

ALSO READ AIOU and US Launch English Language Program for Students

Smriti argued that education in classes 1 to 8 is already free all over the country. Besides free education, students in these classes also receive essential items such as books and free meals.

Each student from classes 1 to 5 enrolled in religious seminaries used to receive Rs. 1,000 while students from classes 6 to 8 were given scholarships depending on their courses.

ALSO READ These are the Best Countries to Study Abroad in 2022

Therefore, the scholarships for these students have been suspended. Classes 9 and 10 students will receive scholarships and only their applications have been forwarded.

Last year, the Indian government provided scholarships to nearly 500,000 Muslim students studying in more than 16,500 madrassahs all over the country.