Govt Slashes Prices of Light Diesel and Kerosene

The federal government has announced a decrease in the prices of light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene for the next fortnight.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference on Wednesday. However, the government has decided to keep the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the next fortnight, till December 15.

ALSO READ US Has No Problem With Pakistan Importing Russian Crude Oil

The price of light diesel oil (LDO) will now be Rs. 179 per liter, while the price of kerosene will Rs. 181.83 per liter, a decrease of Rs. 7.50 and Rs. 10 per liter respectively.

The decision means that the price of petrol will remain at Rs. 224.80 per liter, and high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs. 235.30.

The government last notified a change in prices on October 1, at the time the government slashed the prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs. 12 per liter. The prices of all petroleum products were kept unchanged at the last three fortnightly reviews.