Key FBR Member Goes on Medical Leave

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Nov 30, 2022 | 8:35 pm

One of the most important members of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has gone on medical leave due to Covid, sources informed ProPakistani.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service presently posted as Member, (IR Operations), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Member (IR-Policy), in addition to his own duties w.e.f 30-11-2022 during the leave period of Afaq Ahmed Qureshi (IRS/BS-20), Member (OPS) (IR-Policy).

It is pertinent to mention here that the FBR Member IR Policy is the most critical member of the FBR dealing with all policy-related issues of income tax, sales tax withholding tax, and excise duty.

