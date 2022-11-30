Key FBR Member Goes on Medical Leave

One of the most important members of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has gone on medical leave due to Covid, sources informed ProPakistani.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana a BS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service presently posted as Member, (IR Operations), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Member (IR-Policy), in addition to his own duties w.e.f 30-11-2022 during the leave period of Afaq Ahmed Qureshi (IRS/BS-20), Member (OPS) (IR-Policy).

It is pertinent to mention here that the FBR Member IR Policy is the most critical member of the FBR dealing with all policy-related issues of income tax, sales tax withholding tax, and excise duty.