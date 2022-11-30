Non-Filers Can Now Get Arms Licenses Hassle-Free

In order to assist citizens who are seeking non-prohibited and prohibited bore licenses, the federal cabinet has decided to modify the arms license policy.

The recommendations suggest that the strict conditions for arms licenses will be relaxed and that new rules be established.

These changes will give the federal government the power to cancel any license issued to citizens through the ministry of interior.

Further, the amendments suggest that a non-filer can apply for a prohibited bore license by paying a fee of Rs. 100,000. However, a tax-filer citizen who is seeking a prohibited bore license will have to pay a fee of Rs. 50,000.

The application fee for a license that is not prohibited and required by a tax filer will also be Rs. 50,000. A tax filer who requires a non-restricted license will be charged Rs. 25,000.

After compiling a summary of these recommendations in the license policy, the interior ministry will present it to the federal cabinet for final approval.