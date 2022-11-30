Pakistani Domestic Cricketers Will Now Receive Up to Rs. 36 Lac as Basic Salary

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced new domestic contracts for cricketers right after the conclusion of Pakistan’s 2022 domestic season. According to new contracts, top players will earn up to Rs. 3.6 million as basic salary annually. They will also earn additional income through match fees and other allowances.

A total of 191 players active in the recent domestic seasons have been included in five categories based on their performances over the seasons. The five categories including A+, A, B, C, and D offer different monthly retainers for the players.

The A+ category includes 14 players, including star players Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, and Faheem Ashraf with a monthly retainer of Rs. 300,000. 37 players, including Rohail Nazir, Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, and Asad Shafiq, have been included in A category with a retainer of Rs. 200,000 per month.

Monthly retainer of Rs. 185,000, Rs. 175,000, and Rs. 150,000, are allocated to B, C, and D categories respectively. Players such as Azam Khan, Zaman Khan, and Hassan Nawaz are included in these three categories.

Players who are centrally contracted with the national team are not part of the domestic contracts. These players include emerging category players, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, Ali Usman, and Haseebullah.

Here are the full details of the contracts: