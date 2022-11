PCB Announces Long List of Contracts for Domestic Cricketers

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced contracts for domestic cricketers in the country. The contracts have been divided into five categories, with different retainers for each category.

ALSO READ England Announces Playing XI for 1st Test Against Pakistan

The players have been divided into A+, A, B, C, and D categories depending on their domestic performances in recent seasons. Players who are already a part of the national team contract list have been excluded from the domestic contracts.

14 players have been included in the A+ category, which has a retainer of Rs. 300,000 per month. International players such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Mohammad Hasnain are a part of the A+ category.

A category contracts include a total of 36 players with a monthly retainer of Rs. 200,000, while B category players will earn Rs. 185,000 per month. Players included in the C category have a monthly retainer of Rs. 170,000 while D category players will earn Rs. 150,000 per month.

Here is the full list of the domestically contracted players:

A+ Aamer Jamal Abrar Ahmed Bismillah Khan Faheem Ashraf Faizan Riaz Iftikhar Ahmed Imran Butt Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Ali Mohammad Hasnain Mubasir Khan Sahibzada Farhan Saim Ayub Sajid Khan

A Aamer Yamin Adil Yamin Ahmed Shehzad Anwar Ali Asad Shafiq Bilal Asif Bilawal Bhatti Danish Aziz Haris Sohail Hussain Talat Imran Khan Sr Kashif Bhatti Khalid Usman Khurram Manzoor Mir Hamza Mohammad Asghar Mohammad Hasan Mohammad Ilyas Mohammad Musa Mohammad Saad Mohammad Akhlaq M Imran Randhawa Rahat Ali Rohail Nazir Saad Khan Saad Nasim Sameen Gul Sharjeel Khan Sohail Khan Sohail Tanvir Tabish Khan Tayyab Tahir Umar Akmal Umar Amin Umar Siddiq Usman Shinwari Zafar Gohar

B Ahsan Ali A Rehman Muzamil Ali Waqas Amad Butt Arshad Iqbal Ashfaq Ahmed Ayyaz Tassawar Azam Khan Bilawal Iqbal Fahad Iqbal Gohar Ali Gohar Faiz Gulraiz Sadaf Irfanullah Shah Israrullah Jalat Khan Jamal Anwar Kashif Ali Khurram Shahzad M Azeem Ghumman Mukhtar Ahmed Omair Bin Yousuf Rameez Alam Raza-Ul-Hasan Rehan Afridi Sarmad Bhatti Taimur Ali Umaid Asif Umar Waheed Waqas Maqsood Zain Abbas Zeeshan Malik

C Ashiq Ali Aarish Ali Khan Abdul Faseeh Abdul Samad A Wahid Bangalzai Ahmed Bashir Ahmed Danyal Ahmed S Abdullah Akif Javed Ali Asfand Ali Imran Ali Majid Ali Shafique Ali Shan Ali Zaryab Amir Azmat Ammad Alam Athar Mehmood Faisal Akram Ghulam Muddasar Hasan Mohsin Hassan Khan Hassan Raza Hidayatullah Imran Dogar Imran Rafiq Jahanzaib Sultan Junaid Ilyas Kaleemullah Maaz Sadaqat Maqbool Ahmed Mehran Ibrahim Mehran Mumtaz M Abbas Afridi M Amir Khan Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Imran M Mohsin Khan Mohammad Shahid Mohammad Shehzad Mohammad Taha Mohammad Umair Mohammad Waheed Moinuddin M Irfan Khan Niazi Mohammad Umar Munir Riaz Nasir Nawaz Nisar Ahmed Rameez Aziz Rizwan Hussain Saif Badar Saifullah Bangash Salman Irshad Salman Khan Syed Faraz Ali Taimoor Sultan Taj Wali Tariq Jameel Umair Masood Umar Khan Usama Mir Usman Khan Waqar Ahmad Yousuf Babar Zaman Khan Zeeshan Ashraf Zeeshan Zameer