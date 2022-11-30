Youngsters Shine in 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy [Stats]

The 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy came to a conclusion as Northern beat Sindh to lift their maiden first-class title. Northern were the team to beat throughout the tournament as they finished at the top of the group table after registering three wins.

The Umar Amin-led side destroyed Sindh in the final, winning the match by an innings and 55 runs, as they registered the biggest victory in the competition. Sindh batters were unable to handle Northern’s pace bowling unit as they were bowled out cheaply in both of their innings.

Northern, on the other hand, were sensational as they scored 593 runs in their only innings, with young opener, Mohammad Huraira, scoring a double-century, while Umar Amin and Umar Waheed scored centuries to put Northern on course to the trophy.

There were marvelous performances from Pakistan’s top domestic cricketers throughout the competition. Mohammad Huraira, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Mubasir Khan, and Aamer Jamal were a few of the star performers in the competition.

Huraira was awarded the batter of the tournament, Abrar Ahmed was awarded the bowler of the tournament, Rohail Nazir won the wicket-keeper of the tournament award while Mubasir Khan was announced as the player of the tournament for his magnificent all-round performance.

Let’s check out the stats for the 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:

Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Average 100s Mohammad Huraira (NOR) 11 18 1,024 73.14 4 Abdullah Shafique (CP) 9 14 867 72.25 3 Usman Salahuddin (SP) 9 16 862 66.30 4 Umar Amin (NOR) 10 13 774 59.53 4 Saud Shakeel (SIN) 8 12 754 68.54 4

Most Wickets

Player Matches Innings Wickets Average 5fers Abrar Ahmed (SIN) 7 12 43 21.95 5 Aamer Jamal (NOR) 9 14 31 29.70 2 Mubasir Khan (NOR) 11 15 31 31.00 1 Mohammad Umar (SIN) 9 15 28 28.75 0 Mohammad Ali (CP) 6 11 24 25.54 2

Most Dismissals

Player Matches Innings Catches Stumps Total Dismissals Rohail Nazir (NOR) 11 18 42 1 43 Haseebullah Khan (BAL) 10 16 25 2 27 Rehan Afridi (KP) 7 12 18 1 19 Sarfaraz Ahmed (SIN) 8 13 16 2 18 Ali Shan (CP) 10 18 17 0 17

Most Catches

Player Matches Innings Catches Ct/Innings Zain Abbas (SP) 9 15 14 0.933 Imran Butt (BAL) 9 14 13 0.928 Saad Khan (SIN) 10 18 12 0.666 Mohammad Hurraira (NOR) 11 18 10 0.555 Khurram Manzoor (SIN) 8 14 9 0.642

High Scores

Player Runs Balls Fixture Date Abdullah Shafique 232 262 Central Punjab vs Sindh 27 Sep 2022 Mohammad Huraira 221 236 Northern vs Sindh 26 Nov 2022 Azhar Ali 219 323 Central Punjab vs Northern 15 Oct 2022 Faizan Riaz 201* 216 Northern vs Balochistan 9 Oct 2022 Imran Butt 195 314 Balochistan vs Sindh 20 Nov 2022

Most Hundreds

Player Matches Innings 100s 50s Saud Shakeel (SIN) 8 12 4 0 Tayyab Tahir (CP) 10 13 4 1 Umar Amin (NOR) 10 13 4 2 Usman Salahuddin (SP) 9 16 4 3 Mohammad Huraira (NOR) 11 18 4 2

Best Bowling Figures in Innings

Player Overs Runs Wickets Fixture Aamer Jamal 30.0 120 8 Northern vs Balochistan Athar Mahmood 14.0 40 6 Northern vs KPK Mohammad Ali 18.0 59 6 Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Abrar Ahmed 19.5 61 6 Sindh vs Southern Punjab Khalid Usman 42.0 86 6 KPK vs Central Punjab

Best Bowling Figures in a Match

Player Overs Runs Wickets Fixture Mohammad Ali 49.0 130 11 Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab Abrar Ahmed 69.2 194 11 Sindh vs Southern Punjab Yasir Shah 48.1 162 10 Balochistan vs KPK Aamer Yamin 41.0 127 9 Central Punjab vs Sindh Athar Mahmood 30.0 135 9 Northern vs KPK

