Youngsters Shine in 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy [Stats]

The 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy came to a conclusion as Northern beat Sindh to lift their maiden first-class title. Northern were the team to beat throughout the tournament as they finished at the top of the group table after registering three wins.
The Umar Amin-led side destroyed Sindh in the final, winning the match by an innings and 55 runs, as they registered the biggest victory in the competition. Sindh batters were unable to handle Northern’s pace bowling unit as they were bowled out cheaply in both of their innings.
Northern, on the other hand, were sensational as they scored 593 runs in their only innings, with young opener, Mohammad Huraira, scoring a double-century, while Umar Amin and Umar Waheed scored centuries to put Northern on course to the trophy.
There were marvelous performances from Pakistan’s top domestic cricketers throughout the competition. Mohammad Huraira, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Mubasir Khan, and Aamer Jamal were a few of the star performers in the competition.
Huraira was awarded the batter of the tournament, Abrar Ahmed was awarded the bowler of the tournament, Rohail Nazir won the wicket-keeper of the tournament award while Mubasir Khan was announced as the player of the tournament for his magnificent all-round performance.
Let’s check out the stats for the 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:
Most Runs
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|Mohammad Huraira (NOR)
|11
|18
|1,024
|73.14
|4
|Abdullah Shafique (CP)
|9
|14
|867
|72.25
|3
|Usman Salahuddin (SP)
|9
|16
|862
|66.30
|4
|Umar Amin (NOR)
|10
|13
|774
|59.53
|4
|Saud Shakeel (SIN)
|8
|12
|754
|68.54
|4
Most Wickets
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|5fers
|Abrar Ahmed (SIN)
|7
|12
|43
|21.95
|5
|Aamer Jamal (NOR)
|9
|14
|31
|29.70
|2
|Mubasir Khan (NOR)
|11
|15
|31
|31.00
|1
|Mohammad Umar (SIN)
|9
|15
|28
|28.75
|0
|Mohammad Ali (CP)
|6
|11
|24
|25.54
|2
Most Dismissals
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Catches
|Stumps
|Total Dismissals
|Rohail Nazir (NOR)
|11
|18
|42
|1
|43
|Haseebullah Khan (BAL)
|10
|16
|25
|2
|27
|Rehan Afridi (KP)
|7
|12
|18
|1
|19
|Sarfaraz Ahmed (SIN)
|8
|13
|16
|2
|18
|Ali Shan (CP)
|10
|18
|17
|0
|17
Most Catches
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Catches
|Ct/Innings
|Zain Abbas (SP)
|9
|15
|14
|0.933
|Imran Butt (BAL)
|9
|14
|13
|0.928
|Saad Khan (SIN)
|10
|18
|12
|0.666
|Mohammad Hurraira (NOR)
|11
|18
|10
|0.555
|Khurram Manzoor (SIN)
|8
|14
|9
|0.642
High Scores
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|Fixture
|Date
|Abdullah Shafique
|232
|262
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
|27 Sep 2022
|Mohammad Huraira
|221
|236
|Northern vs Sindh
|26 Nov 2022
|Azhar Ali
|219
|323
|Central Punjab vs Northern
|15 Oct 2022
|Faizan Riaz
|201*
|216
|Northern vs Balochistan
|9 Oct 2022
|Imran Butt
|195
|314
|Balochistan vs Sindh
|20 Nov 2022
Most Hundreds
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|100s
|50s
|Saud Shakeel (SIN)
|8
|12
|4
|0
|Tayyab Tahir (CP)
|10
|13
|4
|1
|Umar Amin (NOR)
|10
|13
|4
|2
|Usman Salahuddin (SP)
|9
|16
|4
|3
|Mohammad Huraira (NOR)
|11
|18
|4
|2
Best Bowling Figures in Innings
|Player
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Fixture
|Aamer Jamal
|30.0
|120
|8
|Northern vs Balochistan
|Athar Mahmood
|14.0
|40
|6
|Northern vs KPK
|Mohammad Ali
|18.0
|59
|6
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
|Abrar Ahmed
|19.5
|61
|6
|Sindh vs Southern Punjab
|Khalid Usman
|42.0
|86
|6
|KPK vs Central Punjab
Best Bowling Figures in a Match
|Player
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Fixture
|Mohammad Ali
|49.0
|130
|11
|Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
|Abrar Ahmed
|69.2
|194
|11
|Sindh vs Southern Punjab
|Yasir Shah
|48.1
|162
|10
|Balochistan vs KPK
|Aamer Yamin
|41.0
|127
|9
|Central Punjab vs Sindh
|Athar Mahmood
|30.0
|135
|9
|Northern vs KPK
Largest Victories
|Winner
|Margin
|Opposition
|Date
|Northern
|Innings & 55 runs
|Sindh
|26 Nov 2022
|KP
|Innings & 50 runs
|Northern
|20 Nov 2022
|Sindh
|202 runs
|Southern Punjab
|2 Nov 2022
|Balochistan
|134 runs
|KPK
|27 Sep 2022
|Northern
|10 wickets
|Southern Punjab
|27 Sep 2022