Youngsters Shine in 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy [Stats]

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 30, 2022 | 10:22 am

The 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy came to a conclusion as Northern beat Sindh to lift their maiden first-class title. Northern were the team to beat throughout the tournament as they finished at the top of the group table after registering three wins.

The Umar Amin-led side destroyed Sindh in the final, winning the match by an innings and 55 runs, as they registered the biggest victory in the competition. Sindh batters were unable to handle Northern’s pace bowling unit as they were bowled out cheaply in both of their innings.

Northern, on the other hand, were sensational as they scored 593 runs in their only innings, with young opener, Mohammad Huraira, scoring a double-century, while Umar Amin and Umar Waheed scored centuries to put Northern on course to the trophy.

There were marvelous performances from Pakistan’s top domestic cricketers throughout the competition. Mohammad Huraira, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Mubasir Khan, and Aamer Jamal were a few of the star performers in the competition.

Huraira was awarded the batter of the tournament, Abrar Ahmed was awarded the bowler of the tournament, Rohail Nazir won the wicket-keeper of the tournament award while Mubasir Khan was announced as the player of the tournament for his magnificent all-round performance.

Let’s check out the stats for the 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy:

Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs Average 100s
Mohammad Huraira (NOR) 11 18 1,024 73.14 4
Abdullah Shafique (CP) 9 14 867 72.25 3
Usman Salahuddin (SP) 9 16 862 66.30 4
Umar Amin (NOR) 10 13 774 59.53 4
Saud Shakeel (SIN) 8 12 754 68.54 4

Most Wickets

Player Matches Innings Wickets Average 5fers
Abrar Ahmed (SIN) 7 12 43 21.95 5
Aamer Jamal (NOR) 9 14 31 29.70 2
Mubasir Khan (NOR) 11 15 31 31.00 1
Mohammad Umar (SIN) 9 15 28 28.75 0
Mohammad Ali (CP) 6 11 24 25.54 2

Most Dismissals

Player Matches Innings Catches Stumps Total Dismissals
Rohail Nazir (NOR) 11 18 42 1 43
Haseebullah Khan (BAL) 10 16 25 2 27
Rehan Afridi (KP) 7 12 18 1 19
Sarfaraz Ahmed (SIN) 8 13 16 2 18
Ali Shan (CP) 10 18 17 0 17

Most Catches

Player Matches Innings Catches Ct/Innings
Zain Abbas (SP) 9 15 14 0.933
Imran Butt (BAL) 9 14 13 0.928
Saad Khan (SIN) 10 18 12 0.666
Mohammad Hurraira (NOR) 11 18 10 0.555
Khurram Manzoor (SIN) 8 14 9 0.642

High Scores

Player Runs Balls Fixture Date
Abdullah Shafique 232 262 Central Punjab vs Sindh 27 Sep 2022
Mohammad Huraira 221 236 Northern vs Sindh 26 Nov 2022
Azhar Ali 219 323 Central Punjab vs Northern 15 Oct 2022
Faizan Riaz 201* 216 Northern vs Balochistan 9 Oct 2022
Imran Butt 195 314 Balochistan vs Sindh 20 Nov 2022

Most Hundreds

Player Matches Innings 100s 50s
Saud Shakeel (SIN) 8 12 4 0
Tayyab Tahir (CP) 10 13 4 1
Umar Amin (NOR) 10 13 4 2
Usman Salahuddin (SP) 9 16 4 3
Mohammad Huraira (NOR) 11 18 4 2

Best Bowling Figures in Innings

Player Overs Runs Wickets Fixture
Aamer Jamal 30.0 120 8 Northern vs Balochistan
Athar Mahmood 14.0 40 6 Northern vs KPK
Mohammad Ali 18.0 59 6 Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
Abrar Ahmed 19.5 61 6 Sindh vs Southern Punjab
Khalid Usman 42.0 86 6 KPK vs Central Punjab

Best Bowling Figures in a Match

Player Overs Runs Wickets Fixture
Mohammad Ali 49.0 130 11 Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab
Abrar Ahmed 69.2 194 11 Sindh vs Southern Punjab
Yasir Shah 48.1 162 10 Balochistan vs KPK
Aamer Yamin 41.0 127 9 Central Punjab vs Sindh
Athar Mahmood 30.0 135 9 Northern vs KPK

Largest Victories

Winner Margin Opposition Date
Northern Innings & 55 runs Sindh 26 Nov 2022
KP Innings & 50 runs Northern 20 Nov 2022
Sindh 202 runs Southern Punjab 2 Nov 2022
Balochistan 134 runs KPK 27 Sep 2022
Northern 10 wickets Southern Punjab 27 Sep 2022

