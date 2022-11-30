PM Congratulates Pakistan for Winning Central Asian Volleyball Championship

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan men’s volleyball team on their remarkable victory in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship final against Iran.

The Men in Green comfortably defeated Iran 3-1 in the final of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship in the Gymnasium Hall of Sports Board Punjab, Lahore.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Long List of Contracts for Domestic Cricketers

While congratulating the national team, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote on Twitter that the victory is a testament to the players’ grit, determination, and hard work in resurrecting Pakistan’s glory in sports.

Congratulations to Pakistan Men's Volleyball Team for winning Central Asian Volleyball Championship. It is a testament to our players' grit, determination and hard work in reviving Pakistan's glory in the arena of sports. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 30, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan hosted the five-nation Central Asian Volleyball Championship for the first time in 17 years.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Coaches Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahead of England Series

Apart from the host country, teams from Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan also participated in the tournament.

Talking about the final match, Pakistan won the first two sets with scores of 16-25 and 17-25, respectively. Iran, on the other hand, bounced back in the third set, winning it 25-23. However, the home side clinched the fourth set to seal the deal for Pakistan.