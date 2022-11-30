Sindh Govt to Repair Jam Sadiq Flyover for Yellow Line BRT

Karachi administration will renovate the Jam Sadiq flyover as part of the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. It also plans to build an alternate flyover to ensure smooth traffic flow.

This decision came during a meeting on Tuesday between Karachi’s Administrator Murtaza Wahab and other project stakeholders.

Wahab, who also serves as the spokesman for the Sindh government, stated that the province administration is working to alleviate the city’s transportation issues and provide citizens with more options for their daily commutes.

He stated that once the Yellow Line project is complete, the people of Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Darul Islam Society, Allahwala Town, Qayyumabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, and surrounding areas will benefit from improved transportation. He stated:

Mass transit systems are built along modern lines in all major cities of the world. Karachi is a metropolitan city, so we are keen to provide modern transport facilities to this city as well.

Electric Taxis

The Sindh government will soon start an electric taxi service in Karachi to provide citizens with modern, affordable, and environmentally-friendly transportation options.

Transport Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, revealed this after examining the construction of the Red Line BRT service corridor.

He added that the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares massively. This has made the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service even more crucial.

Memon stated that the Sindh government is diligently striving to introduce a new environmentally friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi. This project will be available for public use soon.