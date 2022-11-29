NUST Students Showcase Electric Car That Will Compete in Eco-Marathon Asia 2023

Team Envision from NUST-PNEC looks to bag another accolade at an upcoming international competition after officially unveiling its all-new EVO-X. It is their latest high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) that will compete in the upcoming Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2023.

The team displayed the prototype in IDEAS 2022 at EXPO Centre Karachi from 15th to 18th November. They briefed multiple eminent personalities such as Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niaz, as well as Emir Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, regarding their latest machine.

Envision also bagged “The Most Decorated Stall” award to round off a successful outing.

Details

The new EV is powered by a 500-watt BLDC electric motor. It has a body-on-frame architecture, whereby the body is made of carbon fiber and fiberglass, while the chassis is made of mild steel. The EV has a drag coefficient of just 0.21.

Since its inception, the group has participated in almost every Shell Eco-Marathon — a leading international stage for universities and educational institutions to showcase and compete with fuel-efficient cars, with hundreds of teams participating from over 60 countries.

EVO-X will participate in Shell Eco-Marathon Asia 2023. This vehicle will compete in the prototype battery electric category. The team is highly motivated and committed to grabbing first place in the upcoming competition and making the country proud on the international stage once again.