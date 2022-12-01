Here are the Top Trending Videos in Pakistan on YouTube (2022)

YouTube has published its latest list of top-trending videos, music videos, breakout creators, and shorts in Pakistan for the year 2022. It’s safe to say that Pakistani viewers enjoyed a wide variety of content throughout the year.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Country Director at Google, said:

YouTube has helped create an ecosystem in Pakistan that allows people to pursue their passions as full-time jobs while also enabling them to support their households financially.

He revealed that Pakistan boasts over 5,400 YouTube channels, with more than 100,000 subscribers. Over 350 of these have more than 1 million subscribers. In a single year, the number of Pakistani YouTube channels that make more than 1 million in revenue (PKR), has more than doubled.

There were many amazing content creators this year, who topped multiple lists in different categories. They also won the hearts of YouTube users with their creativity and a wide variety of content.

2022 saw a variety of videos that were the most popular in the country, dominated by the Pakistani drama and film industry. A Telefilm ‘RUPOSH’ on a young couple embarking on the journey of love and matrimony took the number one spot on the Top Trending Videos list. It was followed by the first episode of famous Pakistani dramas Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi and Sang-e-Mah.

Here is the complete list of all the top trending videos.

Top Trending Videos

1. RUPOSH | Telefilm – [Eng Sub] – Haroon Kadwani | Kinza Hashmi | Har Pal Geo

2. Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi Episode 1 – 11th May 2022 (English Subtitles) ARY Digital Drama

3. Sang-e-Mah EP 01 [Eng Sub] 9 Jan 22 – Presented by Dawlance & Itel Mobile, Powered By Master Paints

4. 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool

5. Make a longest toy train with Pepsi cans 🚂 Cars at Home – DIY

6. CHAKKAR’ Full Movie | Neelum Muneer | Ahsan Khan | Yasir Nawaz | Javed Sheikh | Ahmed Hasan

7. The Best Crushing things with Car Compilation!

8. Drama Serial Sinf e Aahan | 𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝟭𝟬 | 29 January 2022 | ISPR

9. Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain Ka Humshakal – Awaz Aur Andaz Bhi Dr Aamir Liaquat Jaisa

10. Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 108| Season 5 Finale

Top Shorts

Funny, entertaining, and creative shorts were a hit in Pakistan this year. The list of top shorts in 2022 reflected the continued popularity of different types of content.

Here is the full list.

1. Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!

2. Meri bhen Meri jaan Meri kanwal🥺

3. Ye kya hogaya 😂 Roman khan #Shorts

4. He was fed up 😂 | #shorts

5. Bhabi Ki Chalaki – Inteqam #shorts

6. Zara Noor Abbas – 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞 #Ehd_e_Wafa #Shorts #HumTv

7. Cewek Bercadar Nemu uang Ditungguin Sampai Kepanasan azizah N Ferry

8. BRED ASMR! 🖤❤ #satisfying #shorts #asmr #asmrsounds #relaxing #davidbeck #fyp #fun #relax #trend

9. This little guy turned out so perfect 😭❤ #satisfying #snow

10. The Olympics NEEDS This Sport!!

Top Music Videos

Coke Studio Pakistan’s success carried the results for 2022’s top music videos. Ali Sethi’s and Shae Gill’s song “Pasoori” topped the charts and received over 450 million views on YouTube. The second spot was taken by the Sufi song ‘Tu Jhoom,’ while ‘BAMB AAGYA’ by Gur Sidhu took the third. This list includes music from all genres, including hip-hop and classical. It is indicative of how Pakistani listeners are open to different music styles.

Check out the complete list:

1. Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae Gill

2. Coke Studio | Season 14 | Tu Jhoom | Naseebo Lal x Abida Parveen

3. BAMB AAGYA (Official Video) Gur Sidhu | Jasmine Sandlas | Kaptaan |New Punjabi Song 2022

4. THE LAST RIDE – Offical Video | Sidhu Moose Wala | Wazir Patar

5. Coke Studio | Season 14 | Kana Yaari | Kaifi Khalil x Eva B x Abdul Wahab Bugti

6. Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022

7. Humraazi | New Song | Haroon Kadwani | Kinza Hashmi | Wajhi Farooki |

8. KAKA New Punjabi Song – Mitti De Tibbe (Official Video) | Afsha Khan | Latest Punjabi Songs 2022

9. LEVELS – Official Video | Sidhu Moose Wala ft Sunny Malton | The Kidd

10. Aj Kal De Yaar Lootere | Sonia Khan | Ansaar Khan | Ibrar Khan | ( Official Video ) | Shaheen Studio

Top Creators

YouTube Creators were at the top of the game this year, with many of them creating more creative and innovative videos than ever before. The top two spots were occupied by daily vloggers Maaz Safder World (Ducky Bhai) and Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets (Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets).

You can see the entire list below.

1. Maaz Safder World

2. Ducky Bhai

3. Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets

4. Salman Noman

5. BaBa Food RRC

6. Shaz Safder World

7. Sistrology

8. Zulqarnain Sikandar

9. Mr. How

10. Naya Pakistan

Breakout Creators

Salman Noman is the leader of the breakout creators who has shown impressive growth and built a huge following on YouTube. He has now reached 10M subscribers which is a remarkable milestone for a YouTube creator. Its Roman Khan and Shaz SafderWorld were also on the Breakout Creators list. Every content creator has been inspired by their consistency and creativity.

Here’s a list of 2022’s top breakout creators.

1. Salman Noman

2. Gulshan Kalra

3. mujjuu___14

4. Azhan5star

5. Pragati Verma Shorts

6. Shorts Break

7. Shaz Safder World

8. sagar kalra (Shorts)

9. jaanvi patel

10. Ishaan Ali 11