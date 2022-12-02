Honda to Launch New Electric Scooter Next Year

Honda plans to debut the all-new 2023 EM1-e electric scooter in Europe during mid-2023. As a part of its ‘carbon neutrality by 2040’ objective, the automaker plans to release 10 or more electric two-wheelers globally by 2025.

The moniker “EM” stands for Electric Moped. The two-wheeler follows a scooter design with a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting in work clothes. The EM1-e will be ideal for short city journeys.

The scooter will offer a 40-km range from the single Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) battery. It will have swappable batteries that allow for charging via domestic current. The company will unveil the official specs and features of the EM1-e upon its launch.

The company made the announcement during a briefing session regarding its motorcycle business plan in September. It aims to launch these bikes in China, Asia, Europe, and Japan. The offerings include electric scooters, commuter bikes, street bikes, crossover bikes, and cruiser bikes.

Honda has divided the bikes into three categories — Electric Bicycles (EB), Electric Mopeds (EM), and Electric Vehicles (EV). The EB category is defined as a vehicle having a top speed of 25 km/h or less. EM will have a top speed of 50 km/h or less and an EV is described as a vehicle with a top speed of over 50 km/h.

ALSO READ Lahore Traffic Police Will Now Use Parking Boots to Stop Illegally Parked Cars

The company will launch seven mopeds, three large bikes, and a small trail bike for children. Although, it has not revealed many details about its upcoming products or their prices.