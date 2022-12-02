PTA Extends Deadline to Register VPNs for the Millionth Time

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has once again extended the registration date of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). PTA has announced in a public notice that the VPNs registration date has been extended to December 31.

In the public notice, the Authority has also warned that usage of any mode of communication such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) by means of which communication becomes hidden or encrypted is a violation of PTA regulations.

ALSO READ PTA Directs Telcos to Improve Services in Areas with Poor Internet

The PTA has said that it has simplified the process of VPN registration process. According to the authority, public and private sector institutions, foreign missions, and freelancers who want to use VPNs for their legitimate purposes can register their VPNs by December 31, 2022, on the online application to avoid any interruption.

According to the public notice, applications for VPN registration will be accepted only through PTA online application available in the link, applications sent through any other means will not be accepted.

According to the PTA, it has extended the deadline under the recommendations of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]).

ALSO READ Telcos Fail to Meet Key Performance Indicators for Network Quality: PTA

The PTA has extended the registration date for VPNs several times. Earlier the last date for registration of VPNs was November 30, 2022.