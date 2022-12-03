Joe Root Invents Hilarious Ball Shining Technique in Pindi Test [Video]

Joe Root found a unique method to shine the ball in the first Test against Pakistan after ICC’s new rule bans the use of saliva on the ball.

When the bowlers continued to struggle on the third day of the Pindi Test, Joe Root found a genius yet odd way to shine the ball. The shining side and the rough side help the bowlers to swing the ball. However, according to ICC’s new rule after Covid-19, players are no longer allowed to use saliva to shine the ball. But Joe Root had an innovative solution to the problem and it made him call for Jack Leach’s help.

In between the deliveries, Joe Root was seen rubbing the ball on Jack Leach’s head to transfer the sweat from his scalp onto the ball. While the bizarre had the fans in fits, the commentators termed it ‘absolutely ingenious’ since it seemed to do the job perfectly.

"Absolutely ingenious!" Root finds a unique way of shining the ball with the help of Leach 🤝😅#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/mYkmfI0lhK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2022

Despite attaining services from Jack Leach, the English bowlers could not get much success as the batters continued to pile runs on the flat track. The day ended with Pakistan’s 499 runs on the board at the loss of 7 wickets.