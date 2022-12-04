Joe Root Bats Left-Handed on Lifeless Rawalpindi Pitch [Video]

England batter Joe Root surprised both fans and pundits when he decided to take strike as a left-handed batsman on Day 4 of the first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

After reaching his half-century as England piled on the runs against Pakistan, Root faced two deliveries from debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood on a Rawalpindi pitch that has seen run-scoring records tumble.

Root swept the first ball directly to the fielder before he was dropped at mid-wicket on the following delivery attempting an audacious sweep.

However, normal service soon resumed as the former England skipper switched back to his natural right-handed stance during the same over.

Root was finally dismissed by Mahmood on 73 runs.