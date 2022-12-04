Uzbekistan Keen to Enhance Trade, Investment Relations with Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Oybek Usmanov said that his country has a keen interest in enhancing relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through the enhancement of trade, investment, and business.

The ambassador called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at Finance Division on Saturday. Both discussed measures to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The ambassador invited the minister on behalf of his government to visit Tashkent in January 2023 for co-chairing the joint ministerial meeting.

The finance minister shared that the government of Pakistan attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations and mutual interests to enhance and cooperate in multiple sectors including trade, energy, education, science and technology, and cultural exchanges with Uzbekistan.

Dar apprised the Uzbek envoy about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan. He extended full support to enhance bilateral relations between both countries in various sectors.