HEC Issues Fresh Warning Regarding Non-Accredited Institutes

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has released an alert for parents and students, warning them to choose those institutes only which have acquired HEC accreditation.

The development comes after Pakistan witnessed an increase in non-recognized higher education institutes. It has caused numerous problems for citizens who are facing difficulties enrolling in foreign universities and troubles in the job market.

In order to help both the parents and students verify the accreditation of the institutes, HEC has devised lists of recognized universities, campuses, and institutes providing foreign qualification via collaboration.

In addition, the HEC has also shared a list of unlawful and fake institutes operating in the country, which are misleading parents and students and exploiting their vulnerabilities.

Below are the links to check the above-mentioned categories of the institutes operating in Pakistan:

Sr. Category Link 1. HEC-Recognized Universities/Institutes https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/pages/recognised.aspx 2. HEC-Recognized Campuses https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/DAIs/HEC-recognized-Campuses.aspx 3. HEC-Recognized Institutes Providing Foreign Qualifications https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Foreign-Collaboration-Institutions.aspx 4. Illegal/Fake Institutes https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/pages/ajk/illegal-dais.aspx

Furthermore, the HEC stated in its alert that the parents and students are urged to confirm the legal status of the university or institute, campus, and transnational education (TNE) provider before getting admission there.

Moreover, HEC strictly advised against getting admission to those institutes that are not listed on the record of recognized institutes.